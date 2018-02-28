Maintenance Apprenticeship information session open at Washtenaw Community College

Job Title

Maintenance Apprenticeship Information Session

Hourly Rate

Apartment Maintenance

Job Summary

McKinley, Inc., one of the nation's largest residential and commercial real estate development companies, has called upon Washtenaw Community College to help train building maintenance professionals for employment at the company's apartment and housing units around the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti area.

Responsibilities and Duties

The program includes 20 hours of WCC instructor-led classes per week that will focus on grounds maintenance, appliance repair, drywall installation and patching, basic plumbing and electrical repair and painting.

Qualifications and Skills

Any interested candidate:

Must be 18 years old or able to obtain a work permit.

Must have access to a vehicle and have a valid driver's license

Does not use illegal drugs and must pass a drug screen and background check

Must have good fine motor skills, like using hand/power tools and have the willingness to learn on the job

Must enjoy providing excellent customer service for community members

Must adhere to McKinley dress code policies, which does not allow visible tattoos or piercings

How to apply

For more information or to ask questions about the Maintenance Apprenticeship Program, contact a program representative at 734-747-2936.



