Maintenance Apprenticeship information session open at Washtenaw Community College

Job Title
Maintenance Apprenticeship Information Session
Hourly Rate
Apartment Maintenance
Job Summary
McKinley, Inc., one of the nation's largest residential and commercial real estate development companies, has called upon Washtenaw Community College to help train building maintenance professionals for employment at the company's apartment and housing units around the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti area.
Responsibilities and Duties
The program includes 20 hours of WCC instructor-led classes per week that will focus on grounds maintenance, appliance repair, drywall installation and patching, basic plumbing and electrical repair and painting.
Qualifications and Skills
Any interested candidate:
- Must be 18 years old or able to obtain a work permit.
- Must have access to a vehicle and have a valid driver's license
- Does not use illegal drugs and must pass a drug screen and background check
- Must have good fine motor skills, like using hand/power tools and have the willingness to learn on the job
- Must enjoy providing excellent customer service for community members
- Must adhere to McKinley dress code policies, which does not allow visible tattoos or piercings
How to apply
For more information or to ask questions about the Maintenance Apprenticeship Program, contact a program representative at 734-747-2936.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.