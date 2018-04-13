Jobs

Maintenance Technician wanted in Rochester Hills

Job Title

Maintenance Technician

Company Name

Otto Bock Polyurethane Technologies, Inc.

Location

Rochester Hills

Job Type

Hourly, Full Time

Job Summary

Essential Job Functions: 

  • Maintain and Monitor production equipment to assure safe and stable operating conditions using preventive and predictive methods. 
  • Troubleshoot and Repair equipment breakdowns. 
  • Assist in the installation of new production equipment and startups. 
  • Improve equipment operation and work flow for improved safety, scrap and productivity in a team environment consisting of production employees and management. 
  • Perform tool setups / mold changes and production sampling as needed to assist production. 

Qualifications and Skills

Required Job Qualifications: 

  • Minimum of 3 years of hands-on technical maintenance experience in a manufacturing / production facility. Foam and/or plastics experience preferred. 
  • Experience in the assembly/installation, troubleshooting and maintenance of pneumatic, hydraulic and power transfer systems is essential. 
  • Knowledge of industrial safety standards and Lock Out / Tag Out / Try Out are a must. 
  • Basic Electrical Troubleshooting, Installation and Repair Skills are required – PLC and Robotic Troubleshooting/Programming Skills are not required but are desired. 
  • Experience in the repair and installation of motors, pumps, filters, air compressors, chillers. 
  • Demonstrable Mechanical Aptitude; Pipe Fitting, Sheet Metal Fabrication and Welding. 
  • Computer Literate; Fluent in the use of Machine Control Interfaces (HMI / Touch Screens) 
  • Competent in the use of a PC for data entry, communications (email) and equipment manuals/research 
  • Experience with Krauss Maffei, Henneke, and/or Desma machinery preferred. 

How to apply

Please send resume to cathy.zimmer@ottobock.com.

