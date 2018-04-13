Maintenance Technician wanted in Rochester Hills

Job Title
Maintenance Technician
Company Name
Otto Bock Polyurethane Technologies, Inc.
Location
Rochester Hills
Job Type
Hourly, Full Time
Job Summary
Essential Job Functions:
- Maintain and Monitor production equipment to assure safe and stable operating conditions using preventive and predictive methods.
- Troubleshoot and Repair equipment breakdowns.
- Assist in the installation of new production equipment and startups.
- Improve equipment operation and work flow for improved safety, scrap and productivity in a team environment consisting of production employees and management.
- Perform tool setups / mold changes and production sampling as needed to assist production.
Qualifications and Skills
Required Job Qualifications:
- Minimum of 3 years of hands-on technical maintenance experience in a manufacturing / production facility. Foam and/or plastics experience preferred.
- Experience in the assembly/installation, troubleshooting and maintenance of pneumatic, hydraulic and power transfer systems is essential.
- Knowledge of industrial safety standards and Lock Out / Tag Out / Try Out are a must.
- Basic Electrical Troubleshooting, Installation and Repair Skills are required – PLC and Robotic Troubleshooting/Programming Skills are not required but are desired.
- Experience in the repair and installation of motors, pumps, filters, air compressors, chillers.
- Demonstrable Mechanical Aptitude; Pipe Fitting, Sheet Metal Fabrication and Welding.
- Computer Literate; Fluent in the use of Machine Control Interfaces (HMI / Touch Screens)
- Competent in the use of a PC for data entry, communications (email) and equipment manuals/research
- Experience with Krauss Maffei, Henneke, and/or Desma machinery preferred.
How to apply
Please send resume to cathy.zimmer@ottobock.com.
