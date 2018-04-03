Maintenance Technicians needed at Piston Group in Redford Township

Job Title

Maintenance Technicians

Company Name:

Piston Group

Location

Redford Township, Mich.

Job Type

Full-time

Job Summary

The Maintenance Technician position will provide a wide variety of general building and equipment maintenance repairs and services for Production. This includes all preventative, predictive and reactive maintenance requirements.

Responsibilities and Duties

You will:

Inspect, maintain and repair equipment

Perform and follow through on regular, preventative and predictive maintenance of equipment

Light Fabrication of miscellaneous items for the production shop floor (i.e., holding fixtures, brackets and material handling items)

Repair work includes basic painting, simple carpentry, routine plumbing repairs and routine or special facility maintenance functions

Receive work orders and schedule own assignments

Effectively multitask and prioritize work

Follow standard safety procedures, correct safety and environmental hazards and report then to the appropriate supervisor immediately

May be required to work overtime in emergency situations or when it would be advantageous to perform task at a time other than regular hours

All PLC controls and communications functions, including trouble shooting, program editing and repairs

Troubleshooting and repairs of Vision Inspection Systems

Troubleshooting and repairs of DC Torque Control Systems

Interface with Production IT department to ensure smooth system performance and enhancements

Install, maintain and troubleshoot secondary high and low voltage electrical systems

Provide assistance to mechanical installations as directed

Other duties as assigned

Qualifications and Skills

Six or more years related experience

Associate's degree (A. A.) or equivalent from two-year college or technical school

How to apply

Please visit our website at www.pistongroup.com or click the link here.

