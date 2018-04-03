Maintenance Technicians needed at Piston Group in Redford Township

Job Title
Maintenance Technicians
Company Name:
Piston Group
Location
Redford Township, Mich.
Job Type
Full-time
Job Summary
The Maintenance Technician position will provide a wide variety of general building and equipment maintenance repairs and services for Production. This includes all preventative, predictive and reactive maintenance requirements.
Responsibilities and Duties
You will:
- Inspect, maintain and repair equipment
- Perform and follow through on regular, preventative and predictive maintenance of equipment
- Light Fabrication of miscellaneous items for the production shop floor (i.e., holding fixtures, brackets and material handling items)
- Repair work includes basic painting, simple carpentry, routine plumbing repairs and routine or special facility maintenance functions
- Receive work orders and schedule own assignments
- Effectively multitask and prioritize work
- Follow standard safety procedures, correct safety and environmental hazards and report then to the appropriate supervisor immediately
- May be required to work overtime in emergency situations or when it would be advantageous to perform task at a time other than regular hours
- All PLC controls and communications functions, including trouble shooting, program editing and repairs
- Troubleshooting and repairs of Vision Inspection Systems
- Troubleshooting and repairs of DC Torque Control Systems
- Interface with Production IT department to ensure smooth system performance and enhancements
- Install, maintain and troubleshoot secondary high and low voltage electrical systems
- Provide assistance to mechanical installations as directed
- Other duties as assigned
Qualifications and Skills
- Six or more years related experience
- Associate's degree (A. A.) or equivalent from two-year college or technical school
How to apply
