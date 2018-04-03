Jobs

Maintenance Technicians needed at Piston Group in Redford Township

Job Title

Maintenance Technicians

Company Name: 

Piston Group

Location

Redford Township, Mich. 

Job Type

Full-time

Job Summary

The Maintenance Technician position will provide a wide variety of general building and equipment maintenance repairs and services for Production. This includes all preventative, predictive and reactive maintenance requirements. 

Responsibilities and Duties

You will: 

  • Inspect, maintain and repair equipment 
  • Perform and follow through on regular, preventative and predictive maintenance of equipment 
  • Light Fabrication of miscellaneous items for the production shop floor (i.e., holding fixtures, brackets and material handling items) 
  • Repair work includes basic painting, simple carpentry, routine plumbing repairs and routine or special facility maintenance functions 
  • Receive work orders and schedule own assignments 
  • Effectively multitask and prioritize work 
  • Follow standard safety procedures, correct safety and environmental hazards and report then to the appropriate supervisor immediately 
  • May be required to work overtime in emergency situations or when it would be advantageous to perform task at a time other than regular hours 
  • All PLC controls and communications functions, including trouble shooting, program editing and repairs 
  • Troubleshooting and repairs of Vision Inspection Systems 
  • Troubleshooting and repairs of DC Torque Control Systems 
  • Interface with Production IT department to ensure smooth system performance and enhancements 
  • Install, maintain and troubleshoot secondary high and low voltage electrical systems 
  • Provide assistance to mechanical installations as directed 
  • Other duties as assigned

Qualifications and Skills

  • Six or more years related experience 
  • Associate's degree (A. A.) or equivalent from two-year college or technical school

How to apply

Please visit our website at www.pistongroup.com or click the link here.

