Maintenance Technicians needed at Tower International in Plymouth

Job Title

Maintenance Technicians

Company Name

Tower International

Location

Plymouth, Mich.

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Tower International is searching for candidates for the maintenance technician role in the Plymouth MI facility. In this role, colleagues will be responsible for maintaining equipment to support production; knowledge and ability to perform preventive maintenance; and keeping accurate maintenance records while constantly striving to maintain a goal of zero downtime.

To be considered, candidates must have functional knowledge and skills in a majority of the areas listed below:

Electrical and mechanical troubleshooting of 2,000 and 3,000 ton transfer presses.

Knowledge of AC motors and variable frequency drives (ABB, Indramat, etc.).

Controls knowledge including sealant systems (Allen-Bradley PLC, SLC 500 family of programmable controllers and Panel View operator interfaces; Device Net and Control Net communications networks).

Knowledge of Fanuc robotics, GMAW and Resistance/Spot welding equipment.

Knowledge of low and high-pressure hydraulics, pneumatics, lubrication systems, and tri-axis transfer feeds.

Capable operating arc and mig/wire welding and oxy-acetylene equipment.

Must be capable of safely operating industrial maintenance vehicles. Such as fork lifts, articulated boom and scissors lifts, and portable cranes.

The successful candidate will have 2 to 5, or more years industrial maintenance experience, preferably in an automotive manufacturing environment.

Candidates should be technically proficient, as well as comfortable working in a fast-paced manufacturing environment and willing to put in extended hours including weekends and some holidays.

Must have a HS diploma/GED, and that an associates degree in manufacturing technology/robotics and journeyman card is preferred.

How to apply

If you would like to be considered for this opportunity, please apply online at www.towerinternational.com, or come to our location to pick up an application at 43955 Plymouth Oaks Blvd in Plymouth, MI 48170.

