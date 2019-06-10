Maintenance technicians wanted at CSI Support & Development Services

Job Title

Maintenance Technicians

Company Name

CSI Support & Development Services

Location

Several Positions are open in the Metro Detroit Area

Job Type

Full-Time

Job Summary

Workers are responsible for completing all general work orders related to resident units, communal areas, exterior maintenance and the performance of all preventative maintenance according to schedule. Technicians may occasionally work with nearby sister co-ops to help with occasional emergencies. On-call duties are required with the position.

Responsibilities and Duties

Complete work orders efficiently and in timely manner.

Complete all inspections and repairs correctly and on schedule.

Maintain accurate records regarding preventative maintenance, service requests (received and completed).

Participate in the on-call rotation to ensure 24-hour emergency maintenance and response.

Maintain the curb appeal of the community by maintaining clean grounds, removing snow, salting slippery surfaces, maintaining landscaping and communal area needs.

Qualifications and Skills

Previous experience with minor electrical, plumbing, carpentry and locks.

High, mid/low rise apartment maintenance experience preferred.

Ability to complete tasks, accurately, and timely.

Customer service skills and ability to develop a good working rapport with staff and residents.

Availability on an as-needed basis for after hours and on-call emergency services.

How to apply

Go to https://csicoop.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=14



