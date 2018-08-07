Makers of Nutella, Ferrero, hiring 60 'non-professional' taste testers

Chocolate lovers rejoice!

The makers of Nutella, Ferrero, put out a job ad looking for 60 "non-professional" taste testers to taste chocolate, hazelnut, cacao and other products.

That's right; they are looking for non-professional, so no experience is necessary. They are just looking for normal customers with zero food allergies and familiarity with a computer to be what the ad calls "sensory judges."

Unfortunately, there is a catch. If you are planning on applying for the job, you better be ready to move to Alba, Italy, where Ferrero's headquarters is located.

The 60 selected people will begin a three-month course Sept. 30 to prepare them to learn the flavors that they will be tasting. If you pass the course, you will then be hired on a long-term, part-time contract beginning at two hours per week.

Good luck!

