Manual Machinist wanted at Roush in Livonia

A Manual Machinist is needed at Roush in Livonia.

Position summary:

At Roush, we fuse technology and engineering to provide product development solutions to customers in a diverse range of industries. Widely recognized for providing engineering, testing, prototype, and manufacturing services to the transportation industry, Roush also provides significant support to the aerospace, defense and theme park industries.

With over 4,000 employees in facilities throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and South America, our unique combination of creativity and tenacity activates big ideas on a global stage. We want motivated, ambitious people who put the needs of our customers first, bring creativity to their work and will do whatever it takes to achieve success. If you share our passion for providing innovative solutions to complex challenges, we want you on our team.

Roush is searching for a hard-working, motivated and dedicated Manual Machinist to join our team. This is an immediate opening for a multi-talented, top notch Manual Machinist with excellent communication skills to work the day or afternoon shift at our facility in Livonia, MI.

Qualifications:

Minimum 10 years’ manual machining experience

Experience must include lathes, mills, and grinders

Minimum 5 years’ experience machining complex tight tolerance details

Must be able to effectively thread on the lathe

Must be able to read GD&T symbols and interpret blueprints as a Manual Machinist

Excellent shop math skills

Must have own tools

Must be able to inspect own work as a Manual Machinist

Must be ready and willing to complete all tasks assigned

Must be able and willing to work overtime when necessary

Self starter and able to work with minimum supervision

Preferred Skills:

Experience with Anilam, Prototrak or similar controls on vertical mill

Automotive engine machining experience

Experience with prototype parts

To apply, please visit the Roush careers page by clicking on this link: http://careers.roush.com

Our benefits include: medical, dental, vision, life insurance, LTD, 401K, tuition reimbursement, paid vacation, and paid holidays.

Visit our website: www.roush.com

Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/RoushCareers

At Roush, we are committed to maintaining an environment of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action. If you need a reasonable accommodation to access the information provided on this website, please contact the Recruiting Department at 734-779-7007 for further assistance.

EEO/AA/Veterans/Disabled

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.