Manual Machinist wanted in Macomb Township

Job Title

Manual Machinist

More Headlines

Location

Macomb Township

Job Type

Hourly, Full-Time

Job Summary

Manual Machinists are responsible for operating general machining equipment such as bridge ports, lathes, grinders, CNC, etc. Disciplined, methodical thinking and organizational skills are critical component to assure the machine shop has practical support to continue high levels of productivity.

Responsibilities and Duties

Run specific machinery (ie: bridge ports, lathes, grinders, etc), machine parts to print

Inspects all parts for conformance to specifications to print

Notifies supervision of any problems or delays

Maintain cleanliness and order in work area

Work closely with various departments to gain greater understanding of connection and support delivered by outsourcing department

Qualifications and Skills

High School diploma or GED.

Minimum 3 years' experience in machining, preferably in the automotive or aerospace industry.

This position must meet Export Control compliance requirements, therefore a "US Person" as defined by 22.C.F.R. § is required.

Ability to read complex blueprints

Ability to identify and find specifications

Understanding of general tolerances

Knowledge of geometric tolerances

Understand reference system.

Attention to detail.

Ability to multitask in a fast paced environment.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Ability to think independently and problem solve.

Demonstrates a high attention to detail.

Highly proficient computer skills

Demonstrated communication skills, both written and verbal.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office

Manages time effectively and dependable.

APPLY HERE

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.