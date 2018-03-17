Manual Machinist wanted in Macomb Township

Job Title
Manual Machinist
Location
Macomb Township
Job Type
Hourly, Full-Time
Job Summary
Manual Machinists are responsible for operating general machining equipment such as bridge ports, lathes, grinders, CNC, etc. Disciplined, methodical thinking and organizational skills are critical component to assure the machine shop has practical support to continue high levels of productivity.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Run specific machinery (ie: bridge ports, lathes, grinders, etc), machine parts to print
- Inspects all parts for conformance to specifications to print
- Notifies supervision of any problems or delays
- Maintain cleanliness and order in work area
- Work closely with various departments to gain greater understanding of connection and support delivered by outsourcing department
Qualifications and Skills
- High School diploma or GED.
- Minimum 3 years' experience in machining, preferably in the automotive or aerospace industry.
- This position must meet Export Control compliance requirements, therefore a "US Person" as defined by 22.C.F.R. § is required.
- Ability to read complex blueprints
- Ability to identify and find specifications
- Understanding of general tolerances
- Knowledge of geometric tolerances
- Understand reference system.
- Attention to detail.
- Ability to multitask in a fast paced environment.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
- Ability to think independently and problem solve.
- Demonstrates a high attention to detail.
- Highly proficient computer skills
- Demonstrated communication skills, both written and verbal.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office
- Manages time effectively and dependable.
