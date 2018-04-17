Jobs

Marketsource is hiring Sales Rep in Shelby Township

Job Title

Wireless Team Member

Company Name: 

Marketsource

Location

Shelby Township, MI

Job Type

Part Time / Hourly + commission

Job Summary

MarketSource is currently searching for a part-time Retail Sales Representative to work at Target Mobile. This position is designed to increase sales and revenue within the wireless ecosystem: electronics, mobile phones, accessories and digital service. 

As a part-time sales representative you will be responsible for proactively approaching customers within Target and assisting in various wireless products and accessory sales while providing extraordinary customer service

Key Responsibilities

Sales: 

  • Driving sales productivity and customer satisfaction within Target Mobile retail locations on various Wireless products, accessories and services to customers 
  • Engaging in side-by-side selling with retail associates 
  • Participating in in-store promotions, and coordinating with appropriate personnel 
  • Participating in wireless sales events in Target locations.

Qualifications and Skills

  • Must be 18 years or older 
  • Excellent communication skills 
  • Flexibility to work weekends 
  • Proven self-starter 
  • Ability to pass drug screen and background check

