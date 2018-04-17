Marketsource is hiring Sales Rep in Shelby Township

Job Title

Wireless Team Member

Company Name:

Marketsource

Location

Shelby Township, MI

Job Type

Part Time / Hourly + commission

Job Summary

MarketSource is currently searching for a part-time Retail Sales Representative to work at Target Mobile. This position is designed to increase sales and revenue within the wireless ecosystem: electronics, mobile phones, accessories and digital service.

As a part-time sales representative you will be responsible for proactively approaching customers within Target and assisting in various wireless products and accessory sales while providing extraordinary customer service

Key Responsibilities

Sales:

Driving sales productivity and customer satisfaction within Target Mobile retail locations on various Wireless products, accessories and services to customers

Engaging in side-by-side selling with retail associates

Participating in in-store promotions, and coordinating with appropriate personnel

Participating in wireless sales events in Target locations.

Qualifications and Skills

Must be 18 years or older

Excellent communication skills

Flexibility to work weekends

Proven self-starter

Ability to pass drug screen and background check

