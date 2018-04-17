Marketsource is hiring Sales Rep in Shelby Township

Job Title
Wireless Team Member
More Headlines
Company Name:
Marketsource
Location
Shelby Township, MI
Job Type
Part Time / Hourly + commission
Job Summary
MarketSource is currently searching for a part-time Retail Sales Representative to work at Target Mobile. This position is designed to increase sales and revenue within the wireless ecosystem: electronics, mobile phones, accessories and digital service.
As a part-time sales representative you will be responsible for proactively approaching customers within Target and assisting in various wireless products and accessory sales while providing extraordinary customer service
Key Responsibilities
Sales:
- Driving sales productivity and customer satisfaction within Target Mobile retail locations on various Wireless products, accessories and services to customers
- Engaging in side-by-side selling with retail associates
- Participating in in-store promotions, and coordinating with appropriate personnel
- Participating in wireless sales events in Target locations.
Qualifications and Skills
- Must be 18 years or older
- Excellent communication skills
- Flexibility to work weekends
- Proven self-starter
- Ability to pass drug screen and background check
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.