Masker/Demasker wanted in Sterling Heights

Masker/Demasker

Sterling Heights

Contract to Hire

If you are currently looking to transition to the automobile industry with opportunities for growth and advancement, then this job could be for you!

B Shift- Tues-Fri 6:45 pm-6:15 am, some Sat for OT

C Shift- Fri-Sat 6:45 am-6:15 pm, Sun-Mon 6:45 pm-6:15 am

Installation of accessory components on vehicles.

Perform tasks to meet production, safety and quality requirements are met.

Prepping vehicles, taping/un-taping, and cleaning

Position requires a Valid Drivers License by customer request.

