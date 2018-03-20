Masker/Demasker wanted in Sterling Heights

Job Title
Masker/Demasker
Location
Sterling Heights
Job Type
Contract to Hire
Job Summary
If you are currently looking to transition to the automobile industry with opportunities for growth and advancement, then this job could be for you!
B Shift- Tues-Fri 6:45 pm-6:15 am, some Sat for OT
C Shift- Fri-Sat 6:45 am-6:15 pm, Sun-Mon 6:45 pm-6:15 am
Responsibilities and Duties
- Installation of accessory components on vehicles.
- Perform tasks to meet production, safety and quality requirements are met.
- Prepping vehicles, taping/un-taping, and cleaning
Qualifications and Skills
Position requires a Valid Drivers License by customer request.
