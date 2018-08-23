MB Aerospace holding job fair in Warren

Company Name
MB Aerospace
Location
25250 Easy Street, Warren, MI
Job Type
Hourly, Salary, Full Time
Job Summary
Launch your aerospace industry career today!
MB Aerospace is an international group providing complex engineering solutions to some of the key names in the Aerospace and Defense markets.
With Michigan operations in Warren and Sterling Heights, MB Aerospace has established a solid reputation within the industry for:
- New product introduction and production engine component manufacture
- Legacy and low volume aero-engine component manufacture
- Repair – providing our customers with a range of OEM approved repair procedures for complex aero-engine components coupled with the service and quality levels they need
Now selecting:
Manual Machinist, CNC Machinist Lathe, CNC Programmers, Special Process Engineer, Engineers, Welders, Inspection, Entry level and Machinist Trainee Candidates.
- Be a part of a globally integrated organization
- Prepare for a high-demand & stable industry
- Work with exotic metals & alloys
- Learn special processes such as welding, heat treat & non-destructive testing (NDT)
- Gain the "soft skills" that set you apart others
- Contribute today in a results-oriented business
How to apply
Attend the job fair Saturday, August 25, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Why Apply:
MB Aerospace is an international group providing complex engineering solutions to some of the key names in the aerospace and defense market. MB Aerospace provides advanced technology solutions to its customers, specializing in the fabrication and machining of complex aero-engine components. We have openings for a motivated and experienced Shop Assistant to join us at our Warren facility.
Our Benefits Package Includes:
- Medical, Dental, Vision
- Short Term and Long Term Disability
- Life Insurance
- 401 (k)
- Vacation
- 9 paid holidays
- Uniforms
- Shift Premiums
- Tuition Reimbursement
- Employee Referral Reimbursement
- Gym Membership Reimbursement
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.