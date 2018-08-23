MB Aerospace holding job fair in Warren

Company Name

MB Aerospace

Location

25250 Easy Street, Warren, MI

Job Type

Hourly, Salary, Full Time

Job Summary

Launch your aerospace industry career today!

MB Aerospace is an international group providing complex engineering solutions to some of the key names in the Aerospace and Defense markets.

With Michigan operations in Warren and Sterling Heights, MB Aerospace has established a solid reputation within the industry for:

New product introduction and production engine component manufacture

Legacy and low volume aero-engine component manufacture

Repair – providing our customers with a range of OEM approved repair procedures for complex aero-engine components coupled with the service and quality levels they need

Now selecting:

Manual Machinist, CNC Machinist Lathe, CNC Programmers, Special Process Engineer, Engineers, Welders, Inspection, Entry level and Machinist Trainee Candidates.

Be a part of a globally integrated organization

Prepare for a high-demand & stable industry

Work with exotic metals & alloys

Learn special processes such as welding, heat treat & non-destructive testing (NDT)

Gain the "soft skills" that set you apart others

Contribute today in a results-oriented business

How to apply

Attend the job fair Saturday, August 25, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Why Apply:

MB Aerospace is an international group providing complex engineering solutions to some of the key names in the aerospace and defense market. MB Aerospace provides advanced technology solutions to its customers, specializing in the fabrication and machining of complex aero-engine components. We have openings for a motivated and experienced Shop Assistant to join us at our Warren facility.

Our Benefits Package Includes:

Medical, Dental, Vision

Short Term and Long Term Disability

Life Insurance

401 (k)

Vacation

9 paid holidays

Uniforms

Shift Premiums

Tuition Reimbursement

Employee Referral Reimbursement

Gym Membership Reimbursement



