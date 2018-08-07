MB Aerospace looking for CNC Lathe in Warren

Job Title

CNC Lathe

Company Name

MB Aerospace

Location

Warren

Job Type

Full time

Job Summary

Sets up and operates computer numerical control (CNC) horizontal or vertical lathe machines and machining centers to fabricate metallic and/or nonmetallic parts to very close tolerances under minimal supervision with keen attention to detail by performing the following duties.

Responsibilities and Duties

Working knowledge of blueprints, sketches, drawings, manuals, specifications, or sample part to determine dimensions and tolerances of finished workpiece, sequence of operations, and setup requirements.

Measures, marks, and scribes dimensions and reference points on material or workpiece as guides for subsequent machining.

Selects, aligns, and secures holding fixtures, cutting tools, attachments, accessories and materials on machines.

Calculates and sets controls to regulate machining factors such as speed, feed, coolant flow, and depth and angle of cut, or enters commands to retrieve, input, or edit computerized machine control media.

Starts and observes machine operation to detect malfunctions or out-of-tolerance machining, and adjusts machine controls or control media as required.

Verifies conformance of finished workpiece to specifications.

Qualifications and Skills

Proficient knowledge in use of various machining tools and equipment.

Proficient in the operation of computer numerically controlled lathes.

High school diploma or general education degree (GED); or three years related experience and/or technical training; or equivalent combination of education and experience

How to apply

Send email to Talent@mbaerospace.com

