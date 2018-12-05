MDOT to host public meeting to discuss road project in Oxford township

OXFORD, Mich - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is hosting a open house-style public meeting to discuss a 2020 project in two locations on M-24 in Oxford Township, the village of Oxford, Lake Orion Village, and Orion Township.

Here are the details of the meeting:

Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018

6-8 p.m.

Oxford Public Library

530 Pontiac Road

Oxford

PROJECT DETAILS:

MDOT is investing $23.5 million to perform road work in two locations on M-24 in Oakland County between Clarkston Road and Ray Road/N. Oxford Road.

The project includes:

M-24 between Goldengate Street, north of Clarkston Road, and Drahner Road. This work will include milling, and repaving of asphalt in both directions, along with reconfiguring several median crossovers between Indianwood Road and Teelin Drive.

M-24 between Drahner Road and Harriet Street, north of Burdick Street. This work will include removing and replacing asphalt in both directions, along with repairing curbs and gutters, upgrading sidewalk ramps to meet American with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, and some drainage repairs.

Project area: https://bit.ly/2z9SGcN

TRAFFIC DETAILS:

The northern section between Drahner Road and Harriet Street will have the following detours:

Northbound M-24 will be detoured to eastbound Drahner Road to northbound Oxford Lake Drive, then northbound Glaspie Street/N. Oxford Road to westbound Ray Road, back to M-24.

Southbound M-24 traffic will be detoured to eastbound Ray Road to southbound Glaspie Street/N. Oxford Road, then southbound Oxford Lake Drive to westbound Drahner Road, back to M-24.

The southern section of work between Goldengate Street and Drahner Road will have one lane open in each direction.

The project is expected to begin in spring 2020 and be completed by the end of the year.

