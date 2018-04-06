Jobs

Mechanical Assembler wanted in Rochester Hills

Job Title

Mechanical Assembler

Company Name

Express Employment Professionals

Location

Rochester Hills, Mich. 

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

A global manufacturer and supplier of fluid control technologies is in search of a Mechanical Assembler. This is a long-term position with the opportunity for direct hire. 

Responsibilities and Duties

Position Details: 

  • 1st Shift (7am – 3:30pm) Monday through Friday 
  • Compensation: $13.00 per hour 
  • Ability to use hand and power tools 
  •  Assembly of parts weighing up to 35 lbs 
  • Cleaning of assemblies 
  • General Warehouse work 
  • Access to immediate Medical, Dental, and Vision benefits as well as Holiday and Vacation pay! 
  • This is a contract to hire opportunity for top performing candidates! Once hired directly, medical benefits are offered the first day of hire as well as a competitive vacation and holiday schedule. 

Qualifications and Skills

  • Manufacturing experience—minimum 6 months to 1 year or more with one employer 
  • Great attitude and work ethic 
  • Hilo experience is highly preferred 
  • High School Diploma or equivalent – will be verified 
  • Must have steel-toed shoes 
  • Pass a 10 panel drug screen 

How to Apply: 

About Express Employment Professionals: 

Express Employment Professionals is a staffing development agency assisting businesses in attracting and developing top talent. Since opening in Rochester Hills/Troy in 2005, Express has put over 10,000 people to work right here in our community. Express can help you find a job that is the perfect fit for your needs and abilities, and you will never pay a fee for our services and support. Express has a wide range of jobs available including Administrative, Light Industrial, Skilled Trades, and Professional positions through evaluation-hire, contract, and direct hire opportunities. Let us help you today! 

Express offers a competitive benefits package for evaluation-hire and contract positions including: Medical, Dental, Vision, Holiday and Vacation Pay, 401(k), Short-Term Disability, Life, Prescription Drug Reimbursement, and Scholarships. 

For a complete listing of all open positions, visit www.expresstroy.com

