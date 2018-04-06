Mechanical Assembler wanted in Rochester Hills

Job Title

Mechanical Assembler

Company Name

Express Employment Professionals

Location

Rochester Hills, Mich.

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

A global manufacturer and supplier of fluid control technologies is in search of a Mechanical Assembler. This is a long-term position with the opportunity for direct hire.

Responsibilities and Duties

Position Details:

1st Shift (7am – 3:30pm) Monday through Friday

Compensation: $13.00 per hour

Ability to use hand and power tools

Assembly of parts weighing up to 35 lbs

Cleaning of assemblies

General Warehouse work

Access to immediate Medical, Dental, and Vision benefits as well as Holiday and Vacation pay!

This is a contract to hire opportunity for top performing candidates! Once hired directly, medical benefits are offered the first day of hire as well as a competitive vacation and holiday schedule.

Qualifications and Skills

Manufacturing experience—minimum 6 months to 1 year or more with one employer

Great attitude and work ethic

Hilo experience is highly preferred

High School Diploma or equivalent – will be verified

Must have steel-toed shoes

Pass a 10 panel drug screen

How to Apply:

For an immediate phone interview call 248-243-3161

Email your resume to jobs.troymi@expresspros.com

Apply online at www.expresstroy.com

About Express Employment Professionals:

Express Employment Professionals is a staffing development agency assisting businesses in attracting and developing top talent. Since opening in Rochester Hills/Troy in 2005, Express has put over 10,000 people to work right here in our community. Express can help you find a job that is the perfect fit for your needs and abilities, and you will never pay a fee for our services and support. Express has a wide range of jobs available including Administrative, Light Industrial, Skilled Trades, and Professional positions through evaluation-hire, contract, and direct hire opportunities. Let us help you today!

Express offers a competitive benefits package for evaluation-hire and contract positions including: Medical, Dental, Vision, Holiday and Vacation Pay, 401(k), Short-Term Disability, Life, Prescription Drug Reimbursement, and Scholarships.

For a complete listing of all open positions, visit www.expresstroy.com.

