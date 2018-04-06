Mechanical Assembler wanted in Rochester Hills

Job Title
Mechanical Assembler
Company Name
Express Employment Professionals
Location
Rochester Hills, Mich.
Job Type
Hourly
Job Summary
A global manufacturer and supplier of fluid control technologies is in search of a Mechanical Assembler. This is a long-term position with the opportunity for direct hire.
Responsibilities and Duties
Position Details:
- 1st Shift (7am – 3:30pm) Monday through Friday
- Compensation: $13.00 per hour
- Ability to use hand and power tools
- Assembly of parts weighing up to 35 lbs
- Cleaning of assemblies
- General Warehouse work
- Access to immediate Medical, Dental, and Vision benefits as well as Holiday and Vacation pay!
- This is a contract to hire opportunity for top performing candidates! Once hired directly, medical benefits are offered the first day of hire as well as a competitive vacation and holiday schedule.
Qualifications and Skills
- Manufacturing experience—minimum 6 months to 1 year or more with one employer
- Great attitude and work ethic
- Hilo experience is highly preferred
- High School Diploma or equivalent – will be verified
- Must have steel-toed shoes
- Pass a 10 panel drug screen
How to Apply:
- For an immediate phone interview call 248-243-3161
- Email your resume to jobs.troymi@expresspros.com
- Apply online at www.expresstroy.com
About Express Employment Professionals:
Express Employment Professionals is a staffing development agency assisting businesses in attracting and developing top talent. Since opening in Rochester Hills/Troy in 2005, Express has put over 10,000 people to work right here in our community. Express can help you find a job that is the perfect fit for your needs and abilities, and you will never pay a fee for our services and support. Express has a wide range of jobs available including Administrative, Light Industrial, Skilled Trades, and Professional positions through evaluation-hire, contract, and direct hire opportunities. Let us help you today!
Express offers a competitive benefits package for evaluation-hire and contract positions including: Medical, Dental, Vision, Holiday and Vacation Pay, 401(k), Short-Term Disability, Life, Prescription Drug Reimbursement, and Scholarships.
For a complete listing of all open positions, visit www.expresstroy.com.
