Mechanical Machine Surveyor wanted in Clinton Township

Job Title
Mechanical Machine Surveyor
Company Name
Steptron Technologies, Inc.
Location
Clinton Township, MI
Job Type
Hourly\Overtime
Job Summary
Machine Surveyor survey equipment to determine all of the energies that are required to be locked out per OSHA Regulation 1910.147, The Control of Hazardous Energies.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Travel to client site Nationally 50 - 60% of the time.
- Sketch equipment and identify each energy isolation point in preparation for the development of visually engineered procedures
- Test procedures
- Install procedures and tags
- Project management and project document updates.
Qualifications and Skills
- Understanding machinery and how energies flow through the various types of equipment.
- Solid understanding of the 7 primary energies.
- Proficient with Microsoft Word and Excel.
- Physically capable of being on your feet for 10 hour days.
- Willing to travel 50 - 60 percent
How to apply
Send resume: rlock@steptron.com
