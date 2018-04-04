Mechanical Machine Surveyor wanted in Clinton Township

Job Title

Mechanical Machine Surveyor

Company Name

Steptron Technologies, Inc.

Location

Clinton Township, MI

Job Type

Hourly\Overtime

Job Summary

Machine Surveyor survey equipment to determine all of the energies that are required to be locked out per OSHA Regulation 1910.147, The Control of Hazardous Energies.

Responsibilities and Duties

Travel to client site Nationally 50 - 60% of the time.

Sketch equipment and identify each energy isolation point in preparation for the development of visually engineered procedures

Test procedures

Install procedures and tags

Project management and project document updates.

Qualifications and Skills

Understanding machinery and how energies flow through the various types of equipment.

Solid understanding of the 7 primary energies.

Proficient with Microsoft Word and Excel.

Physically capable of being on your feet for 10 hour days.

Willing to travel 50 - 60 percent

How to apply

Send resume: rlock@steptron.com

