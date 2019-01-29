Methodist Childrens Home Society looking for full time Youth Specialist

REDFORD, Mich - Job Title
Youth Specialist
Location
Redford
Company Name
Methodist Childrens Home Society
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
MCHS is currently looking for Residential Youth Specialist to serve the children in our care. As part of the group treatment team a Residential Youth Specialist care for and supervises the children in the agency's Residential program by performing home-life training, assisting with and participating in therapeutic activites and completing supportive record-keeping functions.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Serve as a member of a group treatment team with the responsibility for ensuring each child successfully completes the goals set forth in their treatment plan
- Care for and ensure children are closely supervised and monitored at all times
- Assist children with daily life activities
- Lead,supervise, and participate in recreational activities
- Properly dispense medication
- Provide leadership and maintain discipline of children; provide assistance with controlling disruptive behavior using agency approved methods of de-escalation and crisis intervention.
- Collaborative with other staff in planning for the group or its individual members and participate in making decisions
- Keep required patient/child records; prepare and write reports
- Transports children as necessart in an agency vehicle (a current valid license is required)
Qualificaitons and Skills
High school diploma or equivalent's required
1-3 years of experience working in human services with serious emotional disorder (SED) at-risk youth males between the ages of 7-17 preferred
How to apply
Visit https://methodistchildrenshomesociety.applytojob.com/apply/icI7yPzsuO/Youth-Specialist
