Methodist Childrens Home Society looking for full time Youth Specialist

REDFORD, Mich - Job Title

Youth Specialist

Location

Redford

Company Name

Methodist Childrens Home Society

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

MCHS is currently looking for Residential Youth Specialist to serve the children in our care. As part of the group treatment team a Residential Youth Specialist care for and supervises the children in the agency's Residential program by performing home-life training, assisting with and participating in therapeutic activites and completing supportive record-keeping functions.

Responsibilities and Duties

Serve as a member of a group treatment team with the responsibility for ensuring each child successfully completes the goals set forth in their treatment plan

Care for and ensure children are closely supervised and monitored at all times

Assist children with daily life activities

Lead,supervise, and participate in recreational activities

Properly dispense medication

Provide leadership and maintain discipline of children; provide assistance with controlling disruptive behavior using agency approved methods of de-escalation and crisis intervention.

Collaborative with other staff in planning for the group or its individual members and participate in making decisions

Keep required patient/child records; prepare and write reports

Transports children as necessart in an agency vehicle (a current valid license is required)

Qualificaitons and Skills

High school diploma or equivalent's required

1-3 years of experience working in human services with serious emotional disorder (SED) at-risk youth males between the ages of 7-17 preferred

How to apply

Visit https://methodistchildrenshomesociety.applytojob.com/apply/icI7yPzsuO/Youth-Specialist

