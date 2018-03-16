Metro Cab Detroit is hiring Taxi Drivers to service Metro Airport

Job Title
Taxi Driver
More Headlines
Location
Taylor, Mich.
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
- Contract Cab Driver
- $$$ Be a part of the best transportation company while being your own boss earning extra money! $$$
Metro Cab Detroit has immediate openings for TAXI DRIVERS servicing Detroit Metropolitan Airport.
Responsibilities and Duties
Candidates must be driven to provide the highest levels of customer service, as well meet the following guidelines:
Qualifications and Skills
- Valid State of Michigan Chauffeur license and must be at least 23 years old for insurance purposes.
- Clean Driving/Criminal Background Check
- Extensive geographical knowledge of Southeastern Michigan
- Courteous with a professional attitude
- Must have passport and be able to cross into Canada
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.