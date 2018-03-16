Metro Cab Detroit is hiring Taxi Drivers to service Metro Airport

Job Title

Taxi Driver

More Headlines

Location

Taylor, Mich.

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Contract Cab Driver

$$$ Be a part of the best transportation company while being your own boss earning extra money! $$$

Metro Cab Detroit has immediate openings for TAXI DRIVERS servicing Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

Responsibilities and Duties

Candidates must be driven to provide the highest levels of customer service, as well meet the following guidelines:

Qualifications and Skills

Valid State of Michigan Chauffeur license and must be at least 23 years old for insurance purposes.

Clean Driving/Criminal Background Check

Extensive geographical knowledge of Southeastern Michigan

Courteous with a professional attitude

Must have passport and be able to cross into Canada

APPLY HERE

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.