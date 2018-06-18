Michigan Custom Machines hiring Controls Engineer in Novi

Job Title

Controls Engineer

Company Name

Michigan Custom Machines

Location

Novi, MI

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Michigan Custom Machines designs and builds advanced test machines for automotive and industrial component manufacturers, with leading expertise in hydraulics, controls, electronics, fixture design, and assembly line integration. Recently featured for the sixth time on Inc. Magazine's list of 5,000 fastest growing companies, we need passionate people who want to be a part of our amazing future!

We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced individual to join our growing team as a Controls Engineer. This position would be based at our Novi, MI facility the majority of the time. Occasional travel may be required to support the custom machines we build. The area would generally be in SE Michigan, however it is possible that occasional travel (less than 15% of the time) may be involved (for 3-5 day intervals) to troubleshoot a problem, make changes (upgrades) or to serve as an on-site support in a precautionary sense.

This job is perfect for a controls engineer who enjoys using their hands .

Michigan Custom Machines offers a highly competitive compensation and benefits package, a warm and welcoming family style work environment, opportunities for continued learning and a great work/life balance!

Visa sponsorship is not available for this position now or in the future.

All offers of employment are contingent upon the successful completion of a pre-employment background verification and drug screening.

Responsibilities and Duties

"Start Up" equipment on customer's floor

Make program changes to software as needed (not write from the ground up)

Trouble shoot electrical, hydraulic and mechanical problems.

Talk with Customer to understand problems and communicate progress

Training customer on how to use the equipment

Writing service call reports

Tracking expenses

Qualifications and Skills

Superior communication skills (verbal and written)

Professional appearance and demeanor

Outstanding Customer Service Skills

5 to 10 years of hands-on practical work experience as a Controls Engineer or Field Service Engineer

Bending and flaring tube (plumbing)

Use of a multimeter

Troubleshooting hydraulics

Troubleshooting electrical systems

Allen Bradley PLC programming and/or Siemens PLC Programming

MS .NET and Visual Basic programming

Understanding the manufacturing environment

Simple fabrication such as drilling and tapping holes

Knowledge of C Sharp/ C++ not mandatory, but would be a plus

How to apply

Send your resume to resumes@mcm1.com

