Michigan Liberation looking for canvassers in Oakland County

Job Title

Canvasser

Company Name

Michigan Liberation

Location

Oakland County, MI

Job Type

Part Time

Job Summary

EARN $15/HOUR BY PROMOTING SOCIAL JUSTICE

We are a statewide organization dedicated to the leadership development of community members and creation of effective campaigns to advance racial, gender, economic and environmental justice in Michigan. We believe in reforming the criminal justice system, health care including mental health, and a safe environment.

Responsibilities and Duties

Requirements:

Willing to communicate effectively door-to-door to promote Michigan Liberation and discuss our issues.

Self-motivated, goal-oriented, accountable team player ready to meet contact goals.

Shifts available up to 24 hours per week. Prefer afternoon, early evening and weekend shifts. Please be up front with us about your schedule and we will try to work with you.

Paid training, opportunity to attend events and community conversations with the opportunity for leadership development for strong performers.

Qualifications and Skills

Reliable access to transportation and a smart phone (devices available as needed).

How to apply

Weekly shifts from now until November 6, 2018

For more information contact canvassing@miliberation.org or call/text: (313)743-0084.

