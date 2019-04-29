Michigan Renaissance Festival holds cast auditions in May

The Michigan Renaissance Festival is holding auditions to join the cast in May!

Here's the info from Michigan Renaissance Festival:

Come audition for a chance to be part of the Resident Cast for The Michigan Renaissance Festival in Holly!

Auditions will be held at MRF's main office, located next to the faire grounds

Dates and times for auditions are:

May 4th, 11th, and 25th Noon- 4:00 p.m

May 15th 7:00 p.m - 9:00 p.m



No preparation necessary, come dressed ready to play! To reserve your spot and for more information, please contact the office at 248-634-5552.

Office Address:

12600 Dixie Hwy

Holly, MI 48442

Take a time-travel adventure into the 16th century at the annual Michigan Renaissance Festival! Join our Queen Elizabeth in a jubilee! Inside our turreted gates, visitors enjoy the sights and sounds of a 17-acre village, complete with building reproductions of Renaissance shops, taverns and a magnificent castle.

Continuous entertainment takes place on the streets and on 17 themed stages; featuring full-contact armored jousting, comedy and theater shows, music, games, people-powered rides and so much more! Fabulous food and more than 150 artisans displaying their gallery-quality works complete the experience!

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.