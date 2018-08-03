Michigan Works! hosting SK-MK Transport hiring event in Clinton Township on Aug. 21

Michigan Works! set to host SK-MK Transport hiring event on Aug. 21 for CDL Class A truck drivers.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Michigan Works!: 43630 Hayes Road Clinton Township, MI 48038.

SK-MK Transport provides first class expedited ground transportation at competitive rates and strives to be reliable and provide the highest quality service.

The staff consists of experienced transportation professionals who are trucking, freight and shipping experts. The highly trained professional agents are trained to handle request which is why our team of experts have been in the trucking field for 20 years.

Currently, SK-MK is searching for drivers to continue our great reputation of excellence.

Truck Driver Requirements:

Must be 25 years of age or older

Class A CDL in good standing

Clean MVR with limited exceptions

$1,000 Sign on Bonus

Company Drivers are paid up to .50CPM loaded and .40CPM empty

All Miles paid

Newly equipment - Freightliner Cascadia w/ 10 speed manual trans

Home time biweekly

Pet Policy

Passenger policy

Safe driving bonuses

Mostly North/South Lanes w a considerable amount of *Midwest work*

Detention/Layover/Breakdown and Multi-stop Pay

Health Insurance offer after 90 days

Aflac

Vacation Pay

Referral Bonus

More information here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.