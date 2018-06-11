Mig/Tig Welder and Fitter needed at Partner Personnel in Auburn Hills

Job Title
Mig/Tig Welder and Fitter
Company Name
Partner Personnel
Location
Auburn Hills
Job Type
Full Time Hourly
Job Summary
Mig/Tig Welder with Fitter in an automotive supplier
Responsibilities and Duties
Welding and pipe fitting
Qualifications and Skills
- Manufacturing Experience a Must
- Mig and Tig Welding Experience
- Welder/ Fitter Experience
- Must be able to read blueprints
- The ability to lift over 60 LBS repetitively
- Bending and squatting frequently
- Good Attendance is a require to achieve full time hire
- Should be a team player with a positive attitude
How to apply
recruiting@partnerpersonnel.com with the subject Auburn Hills Welder/Fitter Job
