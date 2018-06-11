Jobs

Mig/Tig Welder and Fitter needed at Partner Personnel in Auburn Hills

Job Title

Mig/Tig Welder and Fitter

Company Name

Partner Personnel

Location

Auburn Hills

Job Type

Full Time Hourly

Job Summary

Mig/Tig Welder with Fitter in an automotive supplier

Responsibilities and Duties

Welding and pipe fitting

Qualifications and Skills

  • Manufacturing Experience a Must 
  • Mig and Tig Welding Experience 
  • Welder/ Fitter Experience 
  • Must be able to read blueprints 
  • The ability to lift over 60 LBS repetitively 
  • Bending and squatting frequently 
  • Good Attendance is a require to achieve full time hire 
  • Should be a team player with a positive attitude 

How to apply

recruiting@partnerpersonnel.com with the subject Auburn Hills Welder/Fitter Job

