Milford Gardens seeks to fill Landscape Crew positions

Job Title

Landscape crew

More Headlines

Company Name

Milford Gardens

Location

1666 S. Milford Rd., Milford, Mich.

Job Type

Hourly, full and part time

Job Summary

Working outdoors in many different areas and doing all things involving landscaping. Willing to do some training.

Responsibilities and Duties

Providing assistance in all areas of landscaping.

Qualifications and Skills

Prefer some experience.

How to apply

Send resume to hugatree1666@aol.com



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.