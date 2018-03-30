Milford Gardens seeks to fill Landscape Crew positions

Job Title
Landscape crew
More Headlines
Company Name
Milford Gardens
Location
1666 S. Milford Rd., Milford, Mich.
Job Type
Hourly, full and part time
Job Summary
Working outdoors in many different areas and doing all things involving landscaping. Willing to do some training.
Responsibilities and Duties
Providing assistance in all areas of landscaping.
Qualifications and Skills
Prefer some experience.
How to apply
Send resume to hugatree1666@aol.com
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.