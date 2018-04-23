Mold Maker wanted at Roush in Farmington

Job Title

Mold Maker

More Headlines

Location

Farmington, MI

At Roush, we fuse technology and engineering to provide product development solutions to customers in a diverse range of industries. Widely recognized for providing engineering, testing, prototype, and manufacturing services to the transportation industry, Roush also provides significant support to the aerospace, defense and theme park industries.

With over 4,000 employees in facilities throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and South America, our unique combination of creativity and tenacity activates big ideas on a global stage.

We want motivated, ambitious people who put the needs of our customers first, bring creativity to their work and will do whatever it takes to achieve success. If you share our passion for providing innovative solutions to complex challenges, we want you on our team.

Are you an experienced Mold Maker who is able to apply technical knowledge and experience to real world mold building activities? Roush is searching for a Mold Maker who has confidence building molds and can exercise problem solving skills while maintaining good work ethics. We strive to maintain success in the industry by hiring and retaining the best people. This exciting opportunity is for the day shift in our modern, air-conditioned, facility in Farmington, MI.

Responsibilities

Complete construction of mold assemblies as designed per direction of Mold Leader

Track details manufactured in-house as well as purchased components throughout the process

Participate as a key member of the team

Qualifications

High school diploma or equivalent

Minimum 5 years' experience in plastic injection mold building

Understands and possesses the skills to machine, bench, fit, spot, and build a variety of injection molds

Experience with mills, Bridgeports, lathes, and grinders

Possesses the skills to troubleshoot molds for repair and make recommendations to engineering staff as a mold maker

Able to direct others within the team to perform the tasks needed on specific projects

Must have own tools

Good communication and problem solving skills

Self-starter and self-motivated

Willing and able to work overtime and weekends as necessary

Preferred Skills

Some leadership experience is a plus

To apply, please visit the Roush careers page by clicking on this link: http://careers.roush.com

Our benefits include: medical, dental, vision, life insurance, LTD, 401K, tuition reimbursement, paid vacation, and paid holidays.

Visit our website: www.roush.com

Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/RoushCareers

At Roush, we are committed to maintaining an environment of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action. If you need a reasonable accommodation to access the information provided on this website, please contact the Recruiting Department at 734-779-7007 for further assistance.

EEO/AA/Veterans/Disabled

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.