Monroe County Community College hosting annual Career and Opportunity Expo on April 13

Monroe County Community College will host its annual Career and Opportunity Expo on April 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
It is free and open to the public and will be held in the Welch Health Education Building located on 1555 S. Rainsinville Rd.
The Career and Opportunity Expo is a job fair designed to bring together students, colleges, employers, veterans and community members. In addition to highlighting employment opportunities for the community, the expo will specifically focus on available resources for our returning service members.
Professional dress is required for job-seekers who plan to attend. While resumes are not required, they are encouraged. The expo will feature about 70 employers (See the most current list at the end of this release.).
The Career and Opportunity Expo is presented by MCCC, Siena Heights University and the Southeast Michigan Community Alliance (A Michigan Works Agency). Sponsors include Automatic handling Intl.; IHM Sisters Monroe; Backyard Products LLC, Dolphin Manufacturing Inc., Express Employment Professionals, Fastenal and Meemic-Williams Agency.
For additional information, contact Barry Kinsey, director of workforce development and chair of the expo, at bkinsey@monroeccc.edu or (734) 384-4124.
Below is a list of employers that will be represented at the event:
About Monroe County Community College
Founded in 1964, Monroe County Community College is a public, two-year institution supported by tax monies from Monroe County, educational funds from the State of Michigan and student tuition.
The college’s mission is to enrich and transform lives by providing opportunities and excellence in higher education. The Main Campus is located at 1555 South Raisinville Road, Monroe, Mich., 48161, with easy access to Toledo and Detroit. The Whitman Center is located at 7777 Lewis Ave.,Temperance, Mich., 48182, near the Ohio-Michigan Border. Detailed information about MCCC is available at www.monroeccc.edu.
