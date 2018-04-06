Monroe County Community College hosting annual Career and Opportunity Expo on April 13

Monroe County Community College will host its annual Career and Opportunity Expo on April 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

It is free and open to the public and will be held in the Welch Health Education Building located on 1555 S. Rainsinville Rd.

The Career and Opportunity Expo is a job fair designed to bring together students, colleges, employers, veterans and community members. In addition to highlighting employment opportunities for the community, the expo will specifically focus on available resources for our returning service members.

Professional dress is required for job-seekers who plan to attend. While resumes are not required, they are encouraged. The expo will feature about 70 employers (See the most current list at the end of this release.).

The Career and Opportunity Expo is presented by MCCC, Siena Heights University and the Southeast Michigan Community Alliance (A Michigan Works Agency). Sponsors include Automatic handling Intl.; IHM Sisters Monroe; Backyard Products LLC, Dolphin Manufacturing Inc., Express Employment Professionals, Fastenal and Meemic-Williams Agency.

For additional information, contact Barry Kinsey, director of workforce development and chair of the expo, at bkinsey@monroeccc.edu or (734) 384-4124.

Below is a list of employers that will be represented at the event:

AJM Packaging Corporation

AlliedUniversal

Alro

Automatic Handling Intl.

Backyard Products

Beaumont Health

Belle Tire Distributors, Inc.

Central Michigan University - Global Campus and Online

Champion Foods, LLC

Clean Tech, Inc.

County of Monroe

Crown Lift Trucks

CSL Plasma

Designers' Edge, Inc.

Detroit Police Department

Dolphin Manufacturing

Durocher TV & Appliance

Emerge Consulting

Express Employment Professionals

Family Counseling & Shelter Services

Fastenal Company

FHI

Fountain View of Monroe

Frenchtown Fire Department

Friends of the Family Home Health Care

Gerweck Real Estate

Gross Electric

IHM

IHOP

International Trucking School

Jacobs

Just Right Grain Systems Inc

Kennedy Care

La-Z-Boy Inc.

Liberty Turned Components LLC

Manpower, Inc. of SE Michigan

Maxim Healthcare Services

Mercy Health

Michigan Civil Service Commission

Michigan Department of Corrections

Michigan State Police

Mid-American Group

MNX Solutions LLC

Monroe County Community College

Monroe County Community Credit Union

Monroe County Intermediate School District

Monroe Public Schools

Motor City Fireworks

MTS Burgess

PFB Manufacturing LLC (Insulspan)

PhysAssist Scribes Inc.

ProMedica

SET Enterprises

Siena Heights University

Spectrum Heath

Spring Arbor University

St. Francis Camp on the Lake

Suburban Truck Driving Training School

The Advance Group

Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

University of Michigan-Flint

UPS

Vibrant Life Senior Living

Vibrus Group LLC.

Walgreens

Wayne County Sheriff's Office

Williams Insurance Agency of Southeast Michigan, LLC

Wurtec

About Monroe County Community College

Founded in 1964, Monroe County Community College is a public, two-year institution supported by tax monies from Monroe County, educational funds from the State of Michigan and student tuition.

The college’s mission is to enrich and transform lives by providing opportunities and excellence in higher education. The Main Campus is located at 1555 South Raisinville Road, Monroe, Mich., 48161, with easy access to Toledo and Detroit. The Whitman Center is located at 7777 Lewis Ave.,Temperance, Mich., 48182, near the Ohio-Michigan Border. Detailed information about MCCC is available at www.monroeccc.edu.

