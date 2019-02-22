More than 100 employers looking to hire at Dearborn job fair in April

A job fair coming up in April will feature plenty of local employers looking to hire.
More than 100 employers will participate from numerous fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, business and hospitality.
Organized by ACCESS, in collaboration with the Southeast Michigan Community Alliance (SEMCA), Michigan Works! and the Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation, the event will feature public and private institutions, and thousands of jobseekers with an array of skills and expertise.
When: April 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Ford Community and Performing Arts Center
List of companies who will be present at the job fair and are looking to hire include:
Access Community
Access Community CWF Program
Access Entrepreneurial Growth
All Team Staffing
AllWays Caring Home Care
Apptree Staffing Solutions
Arcadia Home Care Staffing
Belle Tire
Busch's Market
Care One Senior Care
Career Connections Staffing Services
Chitter Chatter P.C.
Citizens Bank
Comerica Bank
Dearborn Police Department
Dearborn Public Schools
Detroit Police Department
Dorsey Schools
DTE Energy
EDUStaff, LLC
ETD Services
Expert Care Management Services
FedEx Ground
Fifth Third Bank
Focus Hope
Garden City Hospital
Global Information Technology
Great Lakes Water Authority
Hertz Corporation
IHOP
International Trucking School
Job 1 America
Kelly Services
LaJoy Group
Life Center Inc.
LOWES
Merit Hall Inc.
Monarch Garden Home Care
Morse Moving Storage
Motor City Casino
Paradies Lagardies Dining Division
Penske Logistics
Primerica Inc.
Professional Recruiters Group
PSCU Call Center
Rainbow Rehabilitation Centers
Right At Home
Sentech Services
Special Tree Rehabilitation System
Staff Line
The Medical Team
Tri-County BCCCP
Trion Staffing Solutions
Wayne County
Wayne County Sheriff's Office
Westin Detroit Metro Airport
Job seekers are encouraged to come dressed in business attire. Bring your resumes and portfolios!
ACCESS holds two public Job Fairs per year, and has served tens of thousands of job seekers in the past decade. The 2019 Spring Fair marks the sixth year that the event is hosted at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.