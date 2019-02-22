More than 100 employers looking to hire at Dearborn job fair in April

A job fair coming up in April will feature plenty of local employers looking to hire.

More than 100 employers will participate from numerous fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, business and hospitality.

Organized by ACCESS, in collaboration with the Southeast Michigan Community Alliance (SEMCA), Michigan Works! and the Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation, the event will feature public and private institutions, and thousands of jobseekers with an array of skills and expertise.

When: April 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Ford Community and Performing Arts Center

List of companies who will be present at the job fair and are looking to hire include:

Access Community

Access Community CWF Program

Access Entrepreneurial Growth

All Team Staffing

AllWays Caring Home Care

Apptree Staffing Solutions

Arcadia Home Care Staffing

Belle Tire

Busch's Market

Care One Senior Care

Career Connections Staffing Services

Chitter Chatter P.C.

Citizens Bank

Comerica Bank

Dearborn Police Department

Dearborn Public Schools

Detroit Police Department

Dorsey Schools

DTE Energy

EDUStaff, LLC

ETD Services

Expert Care Management Services

FedEx Ground

Fifth Third Bank

Focus Hope

Garden City Hospital

Global Information Technology

Great Lakes Water Authority

Hertz Corporation

IHOP

International Trucking School

Job 1 America

Kelly Services

LaJoy Group

Life Center Inc.

LOWES

Merit Hall Inc.

Monarch Garden Home Care

Morse Moving Storage

Motor City Casino

Paradies Lagardies Dining Division

Penske Logistics

Primerica Inc.

Professional Recruiters Group

PSCU Call Center

Rainbow Rehabilitation Centers

Right At Home

Sentech Services

Special Tree Rehabilitation System

Staff Line

The Medical Team

Tri-County BCCCP

Trion Staffing Solutions

Wayne County

Wayne County Sheriff's Office

Westin Detroit Metro Airport

Job seekers are encouraged to come dressed in business attire. Bring your resumes and portfolios!

ACCESS holds two public Job Fairs per year, and has served tens of thousands of job seekers in the past decade. The 2019 Spring Fair marks the sixth year that the event is hosted at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center.

