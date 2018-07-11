Multiple positions needed at Rochester Mills Beer Company

Job Title

All positions

Company Name

Rochester Mills Beer Company

Location

Rochester

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Join our team at Rochester Mills Beer Company. We are a busy, high volume restaurant and we're hiring all front and back of house positions. Night positions available, applicants must be able to work weekends, most positions are for full time but we can accommodate part time employment in some cases. We offer competitive pay, guaranteed full time hours, a positive work environment and advancement opportunities are available.

How to apply

Please email resume to rmbeerco@sbcglobal.net or apply in person at Rochester Mills Beer Co. 400 Water street Rochester, MI 48307

