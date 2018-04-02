Jobs

New and used car salesperson needed in Walled Lake

Job Title

New & Used Car Sales

More Headlines

Company Name: 

Shuman CDJR

Location

Walled Lake

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Sell New & Used Vehicles 

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Greet and guide customer as they appear on the lot to proceed into the sales process 
  • Assist the customers to find a vehicle that meets their needs by using the current inventory 
  • Enhance the sales process by demonstrating the vehicles features on the lot 
  • Assist customers in the completion of their sales applications 
  • Assist management to increase sales by inspecting the lot's vehicles daily, reporting any problems to management 
  • Assist management in ensuring the lot is merchandised correctly 

Qualifications and Skills

  • Enthusiastic with high energy throughout the sales workday 
  • Outgoing and friendly, especially while handling objections 
  • Quality customer service skills and sales track record 
  • Strong interpersonal and communications, in-person and over the phone 
  • Persuasive and able to overcome customer objections during the sales process

How to apply

Apply in person at:

Shuman CDJR 
1111 S. Commerce 
Walled Lake MI. 48390 

Or email resume to: info@shumanjeep.com

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.