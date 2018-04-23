New & Used Car Sales position open in Walled Lake

Job Title
New & Used Car Sales
Company Name
Shuman CDJR
Location
Walled Lake
Job Type
Full Time
Responsibilities and Duties
- Greet and guide customer as they appear on the lot to proceed into the sales process
- Assist the customers to find a vehicle that meets their needs by using the current inventory information
- Enhance the sales process by demonstrating the vehicles features on the lot
- Assist customers in the completion of their sales applications
- Assist management to increase sales by inspecting the lot's vehicles daily, reporting any problems to management
- Assist management in ensuring the lot is merchandised correctly to maximize sales
Qualifications and Skills
- Enthusiastic with high energy throughout the sales workday
- Outgoing and friendly, especially while handling objections
- Quality customer service skills and sales track record
- Strong interpersonal and communications, in-person and over the phone
- Persuasive and able to overcome customer objections during the sales process
- Proficient in basic business math including percentages
- Persistent, competitive and good work ethic
- Focuses on the customer's needs to enhance dealership and personal sales
How to apply
Apply in person or email resume to info@shumanjeep.com
