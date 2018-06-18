Night Warehouse Selector needed at Eby-Brown Company in Ypsilanti

Job Title

Night Warehouse Selector

Company Name

Eby-Brown Company

Location

Ypsilanti, MI

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

Eby-Brown Company, LLC, one of the largest suppliers in the convenience distribution industry, is looking for dependable, hardworking individuals to join our warehouse team at our distribution plant in Ypsilanti, MI.

Warehouse Selector, as part of a team effort, expedites customer orders using state-of-the-art voice-pick technology and stages completed orders for transport to our customers.

We welcome candidates who thrive in a team environment, lead by example, and show ambition to grow with our organization. For a candidate with a proven track record of good, on-time attendance and a strong work ethic, Eby-Brown Warehouse Selector is the right opportunity.

We are looking for both Second and Third shifts:

Second Shift: Sunday starting at noon, Monday to Thursday starting at 3 PM

Third Shift: Monday morning to Friday morning starting at 12:30 AM

Must be available to work 12 hours if needed.

Job Requirements

Bend and lift 30 - 50 lbs

Work on your feet for 8 - 12 hours in a shift

Communicate well in a team setting

Our Full-time employees receive: Competitive salary, paid vacation, sick and personal time. Health/Life/Dental/Vision, 401(k) plan with immediate vesting, and the potential to earn up to $1,200 in bonuses each year..

The Eby-Brown Company is an industry leader. Our customers cover the eastern half of the United States, and are supplied from Eby's seven regional distribution centers, which provide $4.5 billion in sales annually. Over 120 years in operation, Eby-Brown continues as a family owned and operated company with rich tradition and a fun loving environment, which are still the cornerstones of our success.

How to apply

You can apply in person at 2085 E. Michigan Avenue Ypsilanti, MI 48198.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.