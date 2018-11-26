No holiday office party? Analyst says blame #MeToo

For hundreds of companies, the office party is off the schedule this holiday.

Only 65% of companies are planning to have a holiday party this year, according to a new survey.

The survey by Challenger, Gray & Christmas also concludes the party cancellations can't be blamed on the economy.



"With 3.7% unemployment, this is typically an environment where we would see companies spending lavishly on holiday parties," said Andy Challenger, VP of Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Challenger went on to say it's the #MeToo movement that grew out of the nationwide sexual misconduct scandal that's putting the kibosh on so many office holiday parties.



"Certainly, companies are worried about potential lawsuits ... stemming from inappropriate behavior that happens typically at holiday parties ... after hours, when there's alcohol flowing," Challenger said.

If not canceling, and at the very least, other companies are limiting or eliminating alcohol served at annual office holiday parties.

