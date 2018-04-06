Jobs

Nurse Practitioner needed in Waterford Township

Shutterstock via CNN

Job Title

Nurse Practitioner

More Headlines

Company Name

Community Network Services (CNS)

Location

Waterford Township, Mich. 

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

CNS is seeking a motivated self-starting Nurse Practitioner with experience in psychiatry to work in a fast paced Community Mental Health setting. We have a highly supportive multi-disciplinary team and offer this full time position (days) within our Waterford location in Oakland County Michigan

Education Required: 

  • Masters or better in Nursing 

Experience Required: 

2 years: Two years' experience in direct work post master's or doctorate degree and experience in a psychiatric outpatient community mental health setting preferable or five years' experience post master's or doctorate degree and license as a Nurse Practitioner providing direct patient care services to psychiatric patients in a general medical setting 

How to apply

Please visit our careers page to apply: www.cnsmi.org/careers

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.