Nurse Practitioner needed in Waterford Township

Job Title
Nurse Practitioner
More Headlines
Company Name
Community Network Services (CNS)
Location
Waterford Township, Mich.
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
CNS is seeking a motivated self-starting Nurse Practitioner with experience in psychiatry to work in a fast paced Community Mental Health setting. We have a highly supportive multi-disciplinary team and offer this full time position (days) within our Waterford location in Oakland County Michigan
Education Required:
- Masters or better in Nursing
Experience Required:
2 years: Two years' experience in direct work post master's or doctorate degree and experience in a psychiatric outpatient community mental health setting preferable or five years' experience post master's or doctorate degree and license as a Nurse Practitioner providing direct patient care services to psychiatric patients in a general medical setting
How to apply
Please visit our careers page to apply: www.cnsmi.org/careers
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.