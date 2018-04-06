Nurse Practitioner needed in Waterford Township

Job Title

Nurse Practitioner

Community Network Services (CNS)

Waterford Township, Mich.

Full Time

CNS is seeking a motivated self-starting Nurse Practitioner with experience in psychiatry to work in a fast paced Community Mental Health setting. We have a highly supportive multi-disciplinary team and offer this full time position (days) within our Waterford location in Oakland County Michigan

Masters or better in Nursing

2 years: Two years' experience in direct work post master's or doctorate degree and experience in a psychiatric outpatient community mental health setting preferable or five years' experience post master's or doctorate degree and license as a Nurse Practitioner providing direct patient care services to psychiatric patients in a general medical setting

Please visit our careers page to apply: www.cnsmi.org/careers

