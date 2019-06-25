Oakland County adopts 'ban the box' for fair hiring policy

Oakland County has adopted the "ban the box" policy to promote fair chance hiring.

The policy eliminates the box that asks job applicants about their conviction record. This ensures hiring businesses to consider the person's qualifications over their past arrests, giving all applicants a fair chance at getting hired.

It also also urges private employers and county contractors to adopt fair chance hiring practices.

Oakland County joins 35 states and more than 150 cities to implement the "ban the box" policy. t is set to go into effect this August.

