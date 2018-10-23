Oakland County government hiring cook

Job Title

Second Cook

Company Name

Oakland County government

Location

Pontiac

Job Type

Part Time

Job Summary

Under limited supervision, prepares, cooks and/or bakes food dishes in bulk quantities to serve to residents, staff and/or visitors. Using prepared menus, assists with planning and coordinating food preparation and cooking activities so that items are ready for serving at the appropriate time. Assists with training and instructing Food Service Workers and/or residents workers in routine food preparation tasks and serving procedures.

Qualifications and Skills

At the time of application, applicant must:

Be at least 16 years old and a high school graduate; OR have completed the state requirements for a G.E.D. certificate; OR be an emancipated minor; OR have passed their 18th birthday

Have had at least six (6) months of full-time experience preparing and cooking food in an institution or commercial establishment

Pass the complete examination, including the employment medical, established for this classification

Special Requirements

Must submit to immunizations as requested by the Department of Health & Human Services and to periodic tuberculin skin tests or chest x-rays at County expense

Before beginning employment candidates will be required to provide Children's Village with documentation from the Michigan Department of Human Services (previously called Family Independence Agency) that they have not been named in a central registry case as the perpetrator of child abuse or child neglect. In addition, applicants being considered for the hire will be asked to sign a form authorizing Children's Village to request and receive a criminal history check in accordance with the privacy act of 1974

Applicants for positions at Children's Village will not be considered if they have been convicted of either of the following:

Child Abuse or Neglect

A felony involving harm or threatened harm to an individual within the 10 years immediately preceding the date of hire

How to apply

Apply online at:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/oakgov/jobs/2239653/second-cook-part-time

mccullochda@oakgov.com

