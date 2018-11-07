Oakland County government seeking automobile mechanic

PONTIAC, Mich - Job Title

Automobile Mechanic

Location

Pontiac, MI

Company Name

Oakland County Government

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Under limited supervision, performs routine work involved in the maintenance and repair of County-owned vehicles, and medium duty trucks in a central garage. Tunes engines, installs special equipment, repairs and replaces various vehicle components, and performs vehicle lubrication. Assists in overhauling engines, conventional gear transmissions and differentials, and checking and aligning front end assemblies. Operates County wrecker trucks. Utilizes current Countywide and/or department specific software to complete assignments. May be assigned to day or afternoon work shifts.

Qualifications and Skills

At the time of application, applicant must:



1. Must be a high school graduate or have a certificate of successful completion of the General Educational Development Test; AND



2. Have one (1) year of full-time work experience in motor vehicle servicing and repair work.



3. Possess a valid United States motor vehicle Commercial Driver's License (CDL) with a group "A" designation and air brakes. Out of Country driver's license holders will be required to obtain the appropriate valid State of Michigan Commercial Driver's license before the hire date. (Employees without this requirement at the time of application must obtain their CDL by the end of the six-month probationary period, at the employee's expense).



4. Pass the complete exam, including the employment physical, established for this classification.



5. Successfully complete the six month probationary period.

Special Requirements

1. Must maintain a valid United States motor vehicle operator's or chauffeur's license. CDL Group "A" designation with air brakes.



2. Must provide and maintain auto repair hand tools.



How to apply

apply online at: https://www.governmentjobs. com/careers/oakgov/jobs/ 2253285/automobile-mechanic-i



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.