Oakland County is hiring seasonal summer laborers

The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) is looking to hire 32 seasonal summer laborers.

The position pay rate is $11.25 per hour, and it will be fulltime. The start dates for this position are June 3 and June 17. The position will last approximately 10 to 12 weeks depending on need.

Applicants must be 18 or older and have a high school diploma or GED by the first day, have a valid driver’s license, be legally eligible to work in the United States and be available to work Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This position entails working outside and standing for most of the work shift. The job requires the applicant be able to lift 15 pounds.

“This seasonal workforce is a great asset to the Road Commission,” RCOC Managing Director Dennis Kolar said. “This gives the Road Commission an opportunity to expand our workforce and maximize productivity during the road-construction season.”

Those interested should go to www.rcocweb.org and click on the “Careers” button. On the “Current Job Openings” page, find the posting for Seasonal Summer Laborer.

The posting provides additional job information as well as the option to apply for the position. Those with questions can also contact the RCOC Human Resources Department at 248-645-2000 ext. 2220.

