Oakland County looking for fiscal services supervisor in Waterford

Supervisor III Fiscal Services

Oakland County Government

Waterford

Full Time

Fiscal Services is seeking candidates with a high concentration of technical/ report writing skills and ERP implementation experience. Financial report development and the Workday ERP product is preferred.

Under limited direction is responsible for multiple functions of highly specialized areas within the Fiscal Services Division, including accounting, budget, payroll, and/or grant programs.

Provides leadership and guidance to interdisciplinary teams assigned to these areas.

Ensures that practices are in accordance with accepted techniques and legislative requirements.

Develops and recommends approaches to increase efficiency.

Ensures the accuracy of unit work and related reports and presents same to management as appropriate.

Utilizes and maintains various computer financial information systems.

Utilizes current Countywide and/or department specific software to complete assignments.

At the time of application, applicant must:

1. Possess a Bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university with a major in Accounting, Business Administration, Finance, Economics, Public Administration or related field; AND

2. Have had five (5) years of full-time work experience in financial analysis, business administration, general accounting, cost accounting, systems analysis, economic analysis, payroll, human resource administration or related area, including two (2) years in a supervisory position.

3. Pass the complete examination, including the employment medical, established for this classification.

4. Successfully complete the six month probationary period.

Apply online at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/oakgov/jobs/2224825/supervisor-iii-fiscal-services-financial-technical-report-writing-erp-implement

