Oakland County looking for public health sanitarian technician in Pontiac

Job Title

Public Health Sanitarian Technician

Company Name

Oakland County Government

Location

Pontiac, MI

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Under limited supervision, implements and enforces the County Sanitary Code and State Laws relating to environmental health through the Oakland County Health Division.

Makes field inspections to places such as food establishments, body art facilities, group lodging and care facilities, home sites, and recreational areas, and makes recommendations pertaining to public health.

Performs soil evaluations for on-site sewage disposal and reviews data for feasibility of on-site water supplies.

Maintains records and reports for documentation of sanitation matters, and makes recommendations regarding licensure or code violations.

May on occasion be required to lift septic tank covers.

Utilizes current county-wide and/or department specific software to complete assignments.

Qualifications and Skills

At the time of application, applicants must:

1. Possess a Bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university with a major in Public Health, Sanitary Science, Environmental Health or a closely related field.

2. Possess a valid United States motor vehicle operator's or chauffeur's license. Out of country driver's license holders will be required to obtain the appropriate valid State of Michigan driver's license before the hire date.

3. Pass the complete examination, including the employment physical, established for this classification.

4. Successfully complete the six month probationary period.

Special Requirements:

Must maintain a valid motor vehicle operator's or chauffeur's license.

Must submit to immunizations as required by the Health Division and to periodic tuberculin skin tests or chest x-rays at County expense.

How to apply

Apply online at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/oakgov/jobs/2229494/public-health-sanitarian-technician

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.