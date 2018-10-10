Oakland County looking for safety dispatcher in Waterford

Job Title

Safety Dispatcher

Company Name

Oakland County Government

Location

Waterford

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Under limited supervision, monitors and prioritizes alarms and calls for various areas of the Water Resources Commissioner.

Monitors weather radar computers, teletypes, and other related equipment for hazardous weather conditions.

Monitors alarms from County buildings and property (intrusion, fire, panic).

Visually monitors cameras placed in buildings for security and reports any problems to the appropriate authorities.

Monitors Water Resources Commissioner and Facilities Management personnel and contractors working on various sites.

Maintains radio and phone call log records.

Shift assignments include some weekend and holiday work and may require relief work on another shift including split shifts.

Utilizes current Countywide and/or department specific software to complete assignments.

Qualifications and Skills

At the time of application, applicants must:

1. Be a high school graduate or have a certificate of successful completion of the General Educational Development Test; AND

2. Have one (1) year of full-time experience working in a call center, customer service, dispatching, public relations, building safety, or clerical experience providing service to the public.

NOTE: When assigned to the Building Safety unit, must have no prior felony convictions. Misdemeanor convictions will be reviewed on a case by case basis to determine qualifying status (see special requirements for additional information).

3. Pass the complete examination, including the employment medical, established for this classification.

4. Successfully complete the six month probationary period.

Special Requirements:

A background investigation will be conducted covering an evaluation of employment, school, home, criminal, military, or other personal records. This information will be reviewed by the Facilities Management Department before an applicant can be appointed. Fingerprinting is part of the evaluation process. Information obtained during the background investigation will be considered in the hiring decision.

How to apply

Apply online at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/oakgov/jobs/2230139/safety-dispatcher

