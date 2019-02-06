Oakland County looking for Seasonal Summer Workers

OAKLAND - Job Title
Seasonal Summer Employment (various positions)
Company Name
Oakland County
Location
Various opportunities, across Oakland County
Job Type
Hourly/Seasonal
Job Summary
Oakland County has several seasonal summer job openings across several units and parks across Oakland County, MI. Please visit our website for complete list of summer jobs: www.oakgov.com/jobs
All jobs start at $9.66 per hour and up
CAMPGROUNDS
- Contact Station Worker
- Maintenance Worker
- Park Leader
- Parks Attendant
- Rental Station Worker
GROVELAND OAKS ONLY
- Head Lifeguard
- Laborer
- Lifeguard
CONCESSIONS & GRILL ROOM
- Concession Cook
- Concession Leader
- Concession Worker
- Grill Room Cook
- Grill Room Leader
- Grill Room Wait Staff
- Kitchen Worker
- Parks Attendant
DAY USE PARKS
- Contact Station Worker
- Park Leader
- Parks Attendant
- Rental Station Worker
- Maintenance Worker
DOG PARKS
- Dog Park Worker
- Maintenance Worker
GOLF COURSES
- Golf Maintenance Worker
- Golf Services Leader
- Golf Services Worker
NATURAL RESOURCES
- Natural Resources Field Technician
- Natural Resources Worker
NATURE CENTERS
- Parks Attendant
- Nature Center Worker
- Maintenance Worker
RECREATION PROGRAM & SERVICES
- Archery Facilitator
- Camp Counselor
- Mobile Recreation Team Member
- Special Event Coordinator
WATERPARKS & BEACHES
- Head Lifeguard
- Lifeguard
- Laborer
- Parks Attendant
- Maintenance Worker
- Waterpark Leader
- Assistant Waterpark Leader
How to Apply
visit our website: www.oakgov.com/jobs