Jobs

Oakland County looking for Seasonal Summer Workers

OAKLAND - Job Title

Seasonal Summer Employment (various positions)

Company Name

Oakland County

Location 

Various opportunities, across Oakland County

Job Type

Hourly/Seasonal

Job Summary

Oakland County has several seasonal summer job openings across several units and parks across Oakland County, MI. Please visit our website for complete list of summer jobs: www.oakgov.com/jobs

All jobs start at $9.66 per hour and up

CAMPGROUNDS

  • Contact Station Worker
  • Maintenance Worker
  • Park Leader
  • Parks Attendant
  • Rental Station Worker

GROVELAND OAKS ONLY

  • Head Lifeguard
  • Laborer
  • Lifeguard

CONCESSIONS & GRILL ROOM

  • Concession Cook
  • Concession Leader
  • Concession Worker
  • Grill Room Cook
  • Grill Room Leader
  • Grill Room Wait Staff
  • Kitchen Worker
  • Parks Attendant

DAY USE PARKS

  • Contact Station Worker
  • Park Leader
  • Parks Attendant
  • Rental Station Worker
  • Maintenance Worker

DOG PARKS

  • Dog Park Worker 
  • Maintenance Worker

GOLF COURSES

  • Golf Maintenance Worker
  • Golf Services Leader
  • Golf Services Worker

NATURAL RESOURCES

  • Natural Resources Field Technician
  • Natural Resources Worker

NATURE CENTERS

  • Parks  Attendant
  • Nature Center Worker
  • Maintenance Worker

RECREATION PROGRAM & SERVICES

  • Archery Facilitator
  • Camp Counselor
  • Mobile Recreation Team Member
  • Special Event Coordinator

WATERPARKS & BEACHES

  • Head Lifeguard
  • Lifeguard
  • Laborer
  • Parks Attendant
  • Maintenance Worker
  • Waterpark Leader
  • Assistant  Waterpark Leader

How to Apply

visit our website: www.oakgov.com/jobs

 