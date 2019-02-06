Oakland County looking for Seasonal Summer Workers

OAKLAND - Job Title

Seasonal Summer Employment (various positions)

Oakland County

Various opportunities, across Oakland County

Hourly/Seasonal

Oakland County has several seasonal summer job openings across several units and parks across Oakland County, MI. Please visit our website for complete list of summer jobs: www.oakgov.com/jobs

All jobs start at $9.66 per hour and up

CAMPGROUNDS

Contact Station Worker

Maintenance Worker

Park Leader

Parks Attendant

Rental Station Worker

GROVELAND OAKS ONLY

Head Lifeguard

Laborer

Lifeguard

CONCESSIONS & GRILL ROOM

Concession Cook

Concession Leader

Concession Worker

Grill Room Cook

Grill Room Leader

Grill Room Wait Staff

Kitchen Worker

Parks Attendant

DAY USE PARKS

Contact Station Worker

Park Leader

Parks Attendant

Rental Station Worker

Maintenance Worker

DOG PARKS

Dog Park Worker

Maintenance Worker

GOLF COURSES

Golf Maintenance Worker

Golf Services Leader

Golf Services Worker

NATURAL RESOURCES

Natural Resources Field Technician

Natural Resources Worker

NATURE CENTERS

Parks Attendant

Nature Center Worker

Maintenance Worker

RECREATION PROGRAM & SERVICES

Archery Facilitator

Camp Counselor

Mobile Recreation Team Member

Special Event Coordinator

WATERPARKS & BEACHES

Head Lifeguard

Lifeguard

Laborer

Parks Attendant

Maintenance Worker

Waterpark Leader

Assistant Waterpark Leader

visit our website: www.oakgov.com/jobs