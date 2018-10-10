Oakland County looking for security systems specialist in Waterford

Job Title

Security Systems Specialist

Company Name

Oakland County Government

Location

Waterford

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Under direction, plans, designs, installs, maintains and repairs alarm systems in County buildings and property.

Coordinates the installation and enhancements of multiple security systems of the Building Safety Unit.

Configures software to communicate with additional software developed by several organizations.

Programs, troubleshoots, installs and maintains computer and terminal networking for security systems.

Programs, installs and maintains security card access systems for control to County buildings.

Analyzes appropriate building alarm systems, card access systems, and duress systems and evaluates related costs to meet the needs of requesting department.

Sets up surveillance equipment.

Utilizes current Countywide and/or department specific software to complete assignments.

Qualifications and Skills

At the time of application applicants must:

1. Must be a high school graduate or have a certificate of successful completion of the General Educational Development Test; AND

2. Have four (4) years of full-time work experience in installing, maintaining and repairing CCTV systems, alarm systems, related software, and related equipment.

3. Have not been convicted of a violation of criminal law including domestic violence. (Criminal law generally includes all offenses except traffic law, conservation law and liquor law. Generally, conviction for a violation of criminal law is automatically disqualifying).

4. Possess a valid United States motor vehicle operator's or chauffeur's license. Out of Country driver's license holders will be required to obtain the appropriate valid State of Michigan driver's license before hire date.

5. Pass the complete examination including the employment medical established for this classification.

6. Successfully complete the six month probationary period.

Special Requirements:

Must maintain a valid United States motor vehicle operator's or chauffeur's license.

How to apply

Apply online at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/oakgov/jobs/2230052/security-systems-specialist

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.