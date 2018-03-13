Oakland County Parks and Rec hiring 200-plus for summer jobs

We are encouraging job seekers to apply now for summer positions with Oakland County Parks and Recreation.

Applications are currently being accepted for Seasonal Program Specialist, Parks & Recreation Program Leader, Parks Helper, Lifeguard, Parks & Recreation Attendant, Seasonal Laborer, Food Service Worker and Second Cook.

More Headlines

Applicants must be 16 years or older.

Positions pay between $9.47-$13.28/hour. Workers may be assigned to campgrounds, dog parks, day-use facilities, nature centers, golf courses and waterparks throughout the Oakland County parks system. Shifts include weekends, evenings and holidays. Flexible schedules are available and training is offered for all positions.

“We are offering the chance to become a member of a great team,” Oakland County Parks and Recreation Executive Officer Dan Stencil said. “We have many seasonal employees that return year after year. For some, what started as a summer job has become an exciting career.”

To view job descriptions, salary ranges and application requirements and qualifications, visit OakGov.com/jobs.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.