Oakland County Parks & Recreation Department seeking Part-Time Parks Helper

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich - Job Title

Parks Helper-Red Oaks

Location

Madison Heights, MI

Company Name

Oakland County Parks and Recreation Department

Job Type

Part-Time

Job Summary

Employees of this beginning level unskilled classification, under immediate supervision, perform routine, unskilled manual and/or clerical duties, assisting higher level employees involved in the general maintenance and operations of the County Park facilities. Depending on the work assignment, Parks Helpers may assist in the operation of a control station and/or in the operation. of a pro shop located on a County golf facility. Parks Helpers when assigned to a pro shop are responsible to wait on customers; are involved in the sale, inventory, and notification for purchases of articles; and help to maintain the pro shop in a neat and orderly manner. When assigned to a camp facility, employees of this class write permits and tickets for overnight and day use by campers and park patrons; issue receipts and accounts for cash received from park users and answer public inquiries regarding directions, park procedures, and information regarding reservations and the renting of park equipment. Parks Helpers may also be responsible to perform the duties of other part-time seasonal employees in various classes when necessary to meet staffing needs, and are responsible for proper work procedures and safety practices. Parks Helpers may be employed full-time or part-time depending on the needs of the department and may be assigned to a day, afternoon, or midnight shift. Employees of this class may be required to work on weekends and holidays to meet staffing requirements and perform duties as assigned.

Responsibilities and Duties

Qualifications and Skills

At the time of application, applicants must:

Be at least 16 years old and a high school graduate; OR have completed the State requirements for a G.E.D. certificate; OR be an emancipated minor; OR have passed their 18th birthday. Possess a valid United States motor vehicle operator's or chauffer's license. Out of country driver's license holders will be required to obtain the appropriate valid State of Michigan driver's license before the hire date. Pass the complete examination, including the employment medical, established for this classification.

Special Requirements

Must maintain a valid motor vehicle operator's or chauffer's license.

How to apply

apply online here:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/oakgov/jobs/2280573/parks-helper-red-oaks

