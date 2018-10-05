Oakland County seeking part-time account clerk in Pontiac

Job Title

Account Clerk II - Fiscal Services (Part-time)

Company Name

Oakland County Government

Location

Pontiac, MI

Job Type

Part Time

Job Summary

Under limited supervision, performs a variety of clerical accounting duties.

Maintains a complete set of books for funds of greater complexity and amount in assigned unit, including posting standard and general journal entries.

Performs a wide range of bookkeeping duties according to established unit procedures related to the proper registration, payment processing, and maintenance of client service accounts.

Performs more complex clerical accounting duties, including preparing moderately complex financial statements or budget documents and posting and processing for all funds regardless of complexity.

Utilizes current Countywide and/or department specific software to complete assignments.

Qualifications and Skills

At the time of application, applicants must:

1. Must be a high school graduate or have a certificate of successful completion of the General Educational Development Test.

2. Have had three (3) years of full-time work experience which involved basic accounting or bookkeeping principles, or related clerical experience.

NOTE: One (1) year of coursework (a minimum of 24 semester hours) at an accredited college or university in a business curriculum which included at least two accounting classes, may substitute for one year of the experience listed above.

3. Pass the complete examination, including the employment medical established for this classification.

How to apply

Apply online at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/oakgov/jobs/2226747/account-clerk-ii-fiscal-services-part-time

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.