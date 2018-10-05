Oakland County seeking board of commissioners analyst in Pontiac

Job Title

Board of Commissioners Analyst

Company Name

Oakland County Government

Location

Pontiac, MI

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Under direction, functions as a staff and resource person for the Board of Commissioners' assigned to specific standing committees and task forces.

Responds to individual Board Members' request for information as approved, coordinated and prioritized by the Administrative Director - Program and Operations Analysis, Senior Board of Commissioners Analyst and/or Board Chairperson.

Conducts research on proposals presented to the Board of Commissioners, provides analysis, recommendations, alternatives and reports as requested by the Administrative Director, Senior Board of Commissioners Analyst and/or the Board Chairperson.

Ensures all requests to the Board of Commissioners comply with County policies, procedures and regulations.

Functions as a liaison with County departments, outside agencies and firms and other government officials as requested by the Administrative Director and/or the Board Chairperson.

May be required to work an adjusted schedule involving evening hours and/or weekends.

Utilizes current Countywide and/or department specific software to complete assignments.

Qualifications and Skills

At the time of application, applicants must:

1. Possess a Bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university with a major in Public Administration, Business Administration, Accounting, Economics, Political Science, Human Resources or a related field; AND

2. Have had three (3) years of full-time work experience in financial analysis, business administration, accounting, economic analysis, system analysis, personnel administration, or related area.

3. Pass the complete examination, including the employment medical, established for this classification.

4. Successfully complete the six-month probationary period.

How to apply

Apply online at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/oakgov/jobs/2218206/board-of-commissioners-analyst

