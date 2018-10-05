Jobs

Oakland County seeking committee coordinator in Pontiac

Job Title

Committee Coordinator

Company Name

Oakland County Government

Location

Pontiac, MI

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

  • Under general supervision, is responsible for the recording and transcription of the official proceedings of the Board of Commissioners' committee meetings.
  • Collects agenda data, distributes agenda and assures proper distribution of items to other committees or agencies for action and/or conclusion.
  • Provides clerical and research support for individual Commissioners, if approved by the Administrative Director – Program and Operations Analysis, and to the Administrative Director-Program and Operations Analysis.
  • Assists with web casting Board of Commissioner meetings and events, including live streaming and posting to website, as needed.
  • Assists with the coordination of multimedia presentations.
  • Works with Information Technology to troubleshoot audio/visual issues related to board and committee meetings.
  • Utilizes current Countywide and/or department specific software to complete assignments.

Qualifications and Skills

At the time of application, applicants must: 

1. a. Possess an Associate's degree from an accredited college or university with a major in Business Administration, Public Administration, Computer Science, Political Science or closely related field; AND 

b. Have one (1) year of full-time work experience performing responsible clerical, secretarial and/or administrative support work; OR 

2. a. Be a high school graduate or have a certificate of successful completion of the General Educational Development Test; AND 

b. Have had at least three (3) years of full-time work experience performing responsible clerical, secretarial and/or administrative support work. 

3. Pass the complete examination, including the employment medical established for this classification. 

4. Successfully complete the six month probationary period.

How to apply

Apply online at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/oakgov/jobs/2217940/committee-coordinator

 

