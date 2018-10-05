Oakland County seeking committee coordinator in Pontiac

Job Title
Committee Coordinator
Company Name
Oakland County Government
Location
Pontiac, MI
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
- Under general supervision, is responsible for the recording and transcription of the official proceedings of the Board of Commissioners' committee meetings.
- Collects agenda data, distributes agenda and assures proper distribution of items to other committees or agencies for action and/or conclusion.
- Provides clerical and research support for individual Commissioners, if approved by the Administrative Director – Program and Operations Analysis, and to the Administrative Director-Program and Operations Analysis.
- Assists with web casting Board of Commissioner meetings and events, including live streaming and posting to website, as needed.
- Assists with the coordination of multimedia presentations.
- Works with Information Technology to troubleshoot audio/visual issues related to board and committee meetings.
- Utilizes current Countywide and/or department specific software to complete assignments.
Qualifications and Skills
At the time of application, applicants must:
1. a. Possess an Associate's degree from an accredited college or university with a major in Business Administration, Public Administration, Computer Science, Political Science or closely related field; AND
b. Have one (1) year of full-time work experience performing responsible clerical, secretarial and/or administrative support work; OR
2. a. Be a high school graduate or have a certificate of successful completion of the General Educational Development Test; AND
b. Have had at least three (3) years of full-time work experience performing responsible clerical, secretarial and/or administrative support work.
3. Pass the complete examination, including the employment medical established for this classification.
4. Successfully complete the six month probationary period.
How to apply
Apply online at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/oakgov/jobs/2217940/committee-coordinator
