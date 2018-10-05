Oakland County seeking committee coordinator in Pontiac

Job Title

Committee Coordinator

Company Name

Oakland County Government

Location

Pontiac, MI

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Under general supervision, is responsible for the recording and transcription of the official proceedings of the Board of Commissioners' committee meetings.

Collects agenda data, distributes agenda and assures proper distribution of items to other committees or agencies for action and/or conclusion.

Provides clerical and research support for individual Commissioners, if approved by the Administrative Director – Program and Operations Analysis, and to the Administrative Director-Program and Operations Analysis.

Assists with web casting Board of Commissioner meetings and events, including live streaming and posting to website, as needed.

Assists with the coordination of multimedia presentations.

Works with Information Technology to troubleshoot audio/visual issues related to board and committee meetings.

Utilizes current Countywide and/or department specific software to complete assignments.

Qualifications and Skills

At the time of application, applicants must:

1. a. Possess an Associate's degree from an accredited college or university with a major in Business Administration, Public Administration, Computer Science, Political Science or closely related field; AND

b. Have one (1) year of full-time work experience performing responsible clerical, secretarial and/or administrative support work; OR

2. a. Be a high school graduate or have a certificate of successful completion of the General Educational Development Test; AND

b. Have had at least three (3) years of full-time work experience performing responsible clerical, secretarial and/or administrative support work.

3. Pass the complete examination, including the employment medical established for this classification.

4. Successfully complete the six month probationary period.

How to apply

Apply online at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/oakgov/jobs/2217940/committee-coordinator

