Oakland County seeking public health educator in Pontiac

Public Health Educator II

Oakland County Government

Pontiac, MI

Full Time

Under general supervision, this full-time Public Health Educator II is responsible for developing, implementing, and evaluating health education and promotion programs related to healthy eating, physical activity and other health prevention topics.

The position supports community collaborations, provides technical assistance to lead staff and community partners regarding health promotion strategies, and plays a lead role in health communication activities.

At the time of application, applicants must:

1. Possess a Bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university with a major in Community Health Education, Public Health Education, School Health Education, Health Communications, or a closely related field.

2. Have had at least one (1) year of full time professional experience in the field of health communication/education

NOTE: A Master's degree from an accredited college or university in Community Health Education, Public Health Education, School Health Education, Health Communications or a closely related area may be substituted for the experience requirement above.

3. Possess a valid United States motor vehicle operator's or chauffeur's license. Out of Country driver's license holders will be required to obtain the appropriate valid State of Michigan driver's license before the hire date

4. Pass the complete examination, including the employment physical, established for this classification.

5. Successfully complete the six month probationary period.

Special Requirements:

1. Maintain a valid United States driver's or chauffeur's license.

2. Must submit to immunizations as required by the Health Division, and to periodic tuberculin skin tests or chest X-rays at County expense.

Apply online at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/oakgov/jobs/2219386/public-health-educator-ii

