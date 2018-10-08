Oakland County seeking public health nurse in Pontiac

Job Title

Under general supervision, the Immunization Action Plan (IAP) Public Health Nurse is responsible for implementation of effective strategies while strengthening partnerships with community stakeholders to eliminate vaccine preventable diseases in Oakland County. The Public Health Nurse II - IAP is responsible for maintaining the highest standards in clinical nursing practice and adherence to the VFC model, and to policies, procedures, guidelines and standards of Oakland County.

Qualifications and Skills

At the time of application, applicants must:

1. Be licensed by the Michigan Board of Nursing to practice as a registered professional nurse in the State of Michigan; AND

2. Possess a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from an accredited college or university.

3. Possess a valid United States motor vehicle operator's or chauffeur's license. Out of Country driver's license holders will be required to obtain the appropriate valid State of Michigan driver's license before the hire date.

4. Pass the complete examination, including the employment medical established for this classification.

5. Successfully complete the six (6) month probationary period.

NOTE: Applicants who are eligible to be licensed by the State of Michigan and who meet the other requirements listed above may take this examination but will not be eligible for appointment until they have been licensed by or possess a valid permit from the Michigan Board of Nursing.

Volunteer experience may be accepted provided it is equivalent in level and scope to the required experience.

Special Requirements:

1. Must maintain a valid United States motor vehicle operator's or chauffeur's license.

2. Submit to immunizations as required by the Health Division and to tuberculin skin tests or chest X-rays at County expense.

3. Maintain current registration with the State of Michigan Board of Nursing.

How to apply

Apply online at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/oakgov/jobs/2204530/public-health-nurse-ii-immunization-action-plan-closing-10-11-18

