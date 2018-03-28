Office Assistant wanted at HVAC company in Warren

Job Title
Office Assistant
More Headlines
Location
Warren, Mich.
Job Type
Full time hourly
Job Summary
Busy HVAC (residential and commercial heating and cooling) company in Warren, MI seeking a full time office assistant. Duties include answering telephones, taking and scheduling service and sales appointments, giving information to callers or routing caller to appropriate person. Inputting and retrieving of data, filing, and general office duties. Attention to details and self-motivation is a must.
Responsibilities and Duties
Answering telephone, data entry, filing and general office duties.
Qualifications and Skills
Basic computer skills, good verbal and communication skills.
How to apply
Please email resume to: dorothy@aladdinheating.com
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.