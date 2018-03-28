Office Assistant wanted at HVAC company in Warren

Job Title

Office Assistant

Location

Warren, Mich.

Job Type

Full time hourly

Job Summary

Busy HVAC (residential and commercial heating and cooling) company in Warren, MI seeking a full time office assistant. Duties include answering telephones, taking and scheduling service and sales appointments, giving information to callers or routing caller to appropriate person. Inputting and retrieving of data, filing, and general office duties. Attention to details and self-motivation is a must.

Responsibilities and Duties

Answering telephone, data entry, filing and general office duties.

Qualifications and Skills

Basic computer skills, good verbal and communication skills.

How to apply

Please email resume to: dorothy@aladdinheating.com

