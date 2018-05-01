Pacific Motors is hiring a Warehouse & Shipping Assistant in Detroit

Job Title

Warehouse & Shipping Assistant

Company Name

Pacific Motors

Location

Detroit, MI

Job Type

Full-Time, Hourly

Job Summary

Pacific Motors has a new opportunity in our Shipping & Warehouse Department.

This is an excellent job for an enthusiastic person with a great work ethic who wants to stay busy and moving at work with opportunities to learn new things every day. This is also a great position for someone who wants to demonstrate their abilities in order to move up to new positions within the company.

We are an industry leader in used automotive parts for Luxury, Exotic, and Sports Vehicles. We have customers all over the world and continually exceed their expectations.

The available position is an entry-level position in our Shipping & Warehouse Department. It is Full-Time, Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 5:30 pm. Pay is weekly.

You will work under the direction of our Shipping Manager. You will assist with and be assigned various projects in order to keep our warehouse organized. You will assist with shipping Parcels of all sizes and Large, Palletized Freight Items, both for daily pick-ups. You will assist with retrieving items from our Warehouse and Yard for Shipping and for our Sales office. You will assist with placing inventory items on shelves in our warehouse for storage. We need an enthusiastic, high-energy person with a good attitude.

We will expect the following from any qualified applicants:

Must have a professional attitude, a solid work-ethic, and be ready to work every day;

Must be able to occasionally lift heavy objects;

Must have a great attitude and work well with others.

Not required, but desired skills:

Forklift/Hi-Lo experience;

Barcoding and Material Handling experience;

Competency with Computing (Various Software, Programs, Applications).

How to apply

Please either drop by our location, Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:30pm, in person with a resume and references, or apply online at:

https://www.pacificmotors.com/jobs/

Pacific Motors

7171 East McNichols

Detroit, MI 48212

